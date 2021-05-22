Routes: Breeze Airways starts, JetBlue to London, Europe opens, Spirit at OAK + United, Frontier

Frequent flyers, consider yourselves warned: Sitting on a pile of unused airline miles could cost you. Liabilities tied to the five most valuable airline-loyalty programs in the U.S. soared almost 12% to $27.5 billion last year, according to new analysis by LendingTree Inc.’s consumer-finance website ValuePenguin. Airlines looking to shore up their balance sheets could reduce the value of those rewards or reinstate policies that allow miles or points to expire, the firm warned.