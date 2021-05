CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In the last 12 months, the Child Passenger Safety Team from Rainbow, Babies & Children’s Hospital has identified four car seats that do not meet crash safety standards and would not protect children in a crash. These seats are typically sold online and parents don’t realize the seats are counterfeit. The Injury Prevention Center at UH Rainbow, Babies & Children’s is working to get this message out and shared important details with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.