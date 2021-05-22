newsbreak-logo
Trouble Relationship

'One Tree Hill' alum hints at how she caught husband cheating, plus more celeb love news

By Jessica Wedemeyer
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-May 2021, starting with this sad reveal...During an interview with "Extra" that debuted online on May 17, Jana Kramer stopped short of revealing how exactly Mike Caussin strayed from their marriage, though she confirmed his online behavior was partially to blame for their recent split. "When you found out he was unfaithful, is that like the DMs and things like that? Is that cellphone stuff and that kind of trail?" asked host Billy Bush. Replied the singer-actress, "That and some more. … Let's just say it was bad enough that I had no choice [but to leave]." She added of her estranged husband, "I think he's at peace cause he knew that if something happened -- if this one thing happened -- he knew that I was gone. So he made his bed." Meanwhile, multiple media outlets reported on May 19 that Jana has agreed to fork over $592,400 to the former professional football player as a divorce settlement. He'll also walk away from the marriage with some furniture, a truck and some dumbbells. Neither he nor the mother of two will pay alimony to the other. They'll each handle their own attorney fees, while Jana will cover other court expenses. Keep reading to get caught up on more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

