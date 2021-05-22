newsbreak-logo
Grand Chute, WI

Fatal house fire under investigation, Grand Chute Fire Department says

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
A fatal fire is under investigation, according to the Grand Chute Fire Department.

On Saturday at 8:39 a.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department, Appleton Fire Department, and Fox Crossing Fire Department were dispatched to 2323 E. Wisconsin Ave. for a report of smoke in the house.

When crews entered the home, they reported smoke in the building with no flames present. The Grand Chute Fire Department said the fire had mostly burned itself out before fire crews arrived.

The fire department said a person was found dead in the home, along with a dog. Authorities are not releasing the person's name at this time, pending notification of the victim's family. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by Grand Chute Fire Department, Grand Chute Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which authorities say is standard practice after a fatality.

At this time, investigators have not identified the cause of the fire.

The Grand Chute Fire Department reminds all residents to check their smoke alarms monthly to ensure notification of a fire in the home.

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

