Saint Davids Church, VA

This is the cheapest gas in Saint Davids Church right now

St Davids Church Journal
St Davids Church Journal
 2 days ago
(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) According to Saint Davids Church gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:07 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

111 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

