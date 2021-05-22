newsbreak-logo
Primrose, KY

Save up to $0.54 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Primrose

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAlrN_0a89GqjA00

(PRIMROSE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Primrose, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Jack's IGA at 285 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 52 Ky-11, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:20 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Jack's IGA

285 E Main St, Beattyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.95
$3.05
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Primrose, KY
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

