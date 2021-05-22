Pacific House gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.74 per gallon

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Pacific House, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 7720 Us-50, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 6529 Pony Express Tr, Pollock Pines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Chevron 6306 Pony Express Trl, Pollock Pines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ --

Mobil 5450 Pony Express Tr, Camino

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.39 $ 4.55 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.