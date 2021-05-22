newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific House, CA

Pacific House gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.74 per gallon

Posted by 
Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0a89GpqR00

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Pacific House, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 7720 Us-50, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

6529 Pony Express Tr, Pollock Pines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.35
$4.49
$4.29

Chevron

6306 Pony Express Trl, Pollock Pines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.35
$4.49
$--

Mobil

5450 Pony Express Tr, Camino
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.39
$4.55
$4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
0
Followers
33
Post
55
Views
ABOUT

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific House, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gas Prices#House Prices#Sales#Shell#Gallon#Gas Change#Selling#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Pacific House News Watch

Your 4-day outlook for Pacific House weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pacific House: Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;