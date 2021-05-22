Here’s the cheapest gas in Lake Santeetlah Saturday
(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Lake Santeetlah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.
Sunoco at 1037 Tapoca Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1037 Tapoca Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.