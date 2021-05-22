newsbreak-logo
Wiederkehr Village, AR

Wiederkehr Village gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 2 days ago
(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wiederkehr Village area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2901 W Commercial St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2223 N 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wiederkehr Village, AR
