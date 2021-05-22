Wiederkehr Village gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wiederkehr Village area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2901 W Commercial St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2223 N 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.