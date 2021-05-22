newsbreak-logo
Laurier, WA

Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Laurier

Laurier News Watch
 2 days ago
(LAURIER, WA) According to Laurier gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Canco at 1590 Mcgregor Frontage Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $136.9 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Canco at 1590 Mcgregor Frontage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $136.9.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:46 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $136.90.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Tempo

1819 Tedesco Rd, Christina Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$136.9
$--
$--
$136.9

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:46 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

