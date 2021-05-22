newsbreak-logo
Hanksville, UT

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hanksville

Hanksville Voice
 2 days ago
(HANKSVILLE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Hanksville, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 60 N Ut-95. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Sinclair at 60 N Ut-95, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.49 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

60 N Ut-95, Hanksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.65
$3.79
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

