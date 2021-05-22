This is the cheapest gas in Lottie right now
(LOTTIE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lottie area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.
Fordoche Grocery at 5661 Fordoche Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5602 Airline Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lottie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.