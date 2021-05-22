newsbreak-logo
Lottie, LA

This is the cheapest gas in Lottie right now

Lottie Post
 2 days ago
(LOTTIE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lottie area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

Fordoche Grocery at 5661 Fordoche Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5602 Airline Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lottie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

