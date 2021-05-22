newsbreak-logo
Baker, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Baker Saturday

Posted by 
Baker Times
 2 days ago
(BAKER, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Baker area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 72922 Baker Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.70.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO

72097 Baker Blvd, Baker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$--

Chevron

72083 Baker Blvd, Baker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$4.99
$4.69

Shell

71808 Baker Blvd, Baker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baker, CA
With Baker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

