Wamsutter, WY

Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wamsutter

Wamsutter Today
Wamsutter Today
 2 days ago
(WAMSUTTER, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wamsutter area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 314 Kelly Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.48 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 314 Kelly Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.08.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wamsutter area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.48 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Wamsutter Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

