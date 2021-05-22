Culbertson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CULBERTSON, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Culbertson, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Oelkers Servicenter 4 6Th St, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.09

Sinclair 3 6Th St W, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.