(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Middle Brook area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Roy's Convenience Stores at 1580 Mo-N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 223 E Madison St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Middle Brook area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Roy's Convenience Stores 1580 Mo-N, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.