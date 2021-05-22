Save $0.68 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Middle Brook
(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Middle Brook area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Roy's Convenience Stores at 1580 Mo-N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 223 E Madison St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Middle Brook area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.63 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$2.79
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.