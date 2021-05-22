newsbreak-logo
New Market, IN

Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in New Market

Posted by 
New Market Bulletin
 2 days ago
(NEW MARKET, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Market area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1831 Us-231 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 300 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:22 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1831 Us-231 S, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$3.15

CountryMark

1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$3.19

Kroger

1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$--

Speedway

1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.56
$3.17

County Market

451 E South Blvd, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.27
$3.57
$--

Shell

801 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.61
$--

Casey's

712 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.46
$3.17

Valero

300 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

