Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in New Market
(NEW MARKET, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Market area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1831 Us-231 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 300 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:22 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.56
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.27
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.46
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.