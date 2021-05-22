Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Market area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1831 Us-231 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 300 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:22 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1831 Us-231 S, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

CountryMark 1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.19

Kroger 1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Speedway 1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.17

County Market 451 E South Blvd, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Shell 801 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ --

Casey's 712 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ 3.17

Valero 300 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.