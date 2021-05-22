newsbreak-logo
Searchlight, NV

Here’s the cheapest gas in Searchlight Saturday

Posted by 
Searchlight News Beat
 2 days ago
(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) According to Searchlight gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 670 Us-95 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 670 Us-95, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.21.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.69.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

670 Us-95, Searchlight
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.03
$4.21
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

