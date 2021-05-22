newsbreak-logo
Atlantic, VA

Atlantic gas at $2.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 2 days ago
(ATLANTIC, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlantic, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 6491 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Royal Farms at 33620 Chincoteague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atlantic area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

6491 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall
card$2.95
$3.17
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

