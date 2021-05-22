Atlantic gas at $2.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATLANTIC, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlantic, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 6491 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Royal Farms at 33620 Chincoteague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atlantic area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 6491 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.17 $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.