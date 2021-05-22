Pomerene gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(POMERENE, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pomerene area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 202 E 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.57 at Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pomerene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.47
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.38
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.32
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.32
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.