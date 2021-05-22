newsbreak-logo
Pomerene, AZ

Pomerene gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Pomerene News Flash
 2 days ago
(POMERENE, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pomerene area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 202 E 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.57 at Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pomerene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

202 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.47
$--

Benson Fuel

103 W 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.96

Speedway

104 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.47
$3.15

Love's Travel Stop

643 S Az-90, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.38
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.32

Love's Country Store

640 State Road 90, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.32
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pomerene, AZ
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

