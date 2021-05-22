Pomerene gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(POMERENE, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pomerene area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 202 E 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.57 at Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pomerene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 202 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ --

Benson Fuel 103 W 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Speedway 104 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.15

Love's Travel Stop 643 S Az-90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.32

Love's Country Store 640 State Road 90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.32 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.