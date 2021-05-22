newsbreak-logo
Miles, IA

Miles gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

Miles Dispatch
 2 days ago
(MILES, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Miles, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 22 E White St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 22 E White St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

22 E White St, Preston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Miles, IA
