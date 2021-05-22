Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 08:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Miami The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * Until early Tuesday morning. * At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.4 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 22.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 33.4 Sun 7am 31.8 26.0 23.0