Bates County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * Until late Tuesday evening. * At 8:46 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.0 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.2 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 29.0 Sat 8pm 29.0 30.2 26.4

alerts.weather.gov
