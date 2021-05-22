newsbreak-logo
Ellsworth, IA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ellsworth

Ellsworth News Beat
 2 days ago
(ELLSWORTH, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ellsworth area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1400 Industrial Park Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop

1400 Industrial Park Rd, Ellsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.28
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.33

Casey's

301 Main St, Jewell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ellsworth, IA
