Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ellsworth
(ELLSWORTH, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ellsworth area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1400 Industrial Park Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.28
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.