Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Espanola Valley, Far Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Espanola Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.alerts.weather.gov