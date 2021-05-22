Wind Advisory issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Fe Metro Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.alerts.weather.gov