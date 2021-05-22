newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Fe Metro Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.

Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTY At 100 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Los Cerrillos, or 16 miles south of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southern Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Cerrillos Hills State Park, La Cienega, Galisteo, Los Cerrillos, Madrid, Lamy and Canada De Los Alamos. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 268 and 290. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 284 and 290. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Los Alamos County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Domingo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 263 and 267.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTY At 100 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Los Cerrillos, or 16 miles south of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southern Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Cerrillos Hills State Park, La Cienega, Galisteo, Los Cerrillos, Madrid, Lamy and Canada De Los Alamos. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 268 and 290. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 284 and 290. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TAOS AND WESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morphy Lake State Park, or near Mora, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mora, Ledoux, Morphy Lake State Park, Gascon, Chacon, Cleveland, Holman, South Carmen and Monte Aplanado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized gusty winds to 55 mph are possible in the vicinity of these funnel clouds. Localized damage to lightweight structures such as outbuildings, carports and patio covers, as well as tree branches and street signs, is possible. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA...NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO AND WESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM MDT At 1150 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Abo, or 24 miles southeast of Belen, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm as well as brief funnel clouds. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Valencia, north central Socorro and western Torrance Counties. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 179 and 194.
Santa Fe, NMSFGate

Santa Fe schools shelter in place due to weather warning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Public Schools are sheltering in place after a warning of severe weather. The shelter-in-place order went out around 1:40 p.m. Monday as thunder, rain and hail pummeled the area, district spokesman Cody Dynarski said in a text message. The district is not aware...
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern Valencia County in central New Mexico Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 323 PM MDT, an area of dust was expanding near Isleta Pueblo and Los Lunas, moving north toward the Albuquerque metro area at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 133 and 170. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 204 and 252. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 18. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta and Mariposa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY FOR PARTS OF WESTERN NM AND THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return Monday for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 123 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Isleta Pueblo, or 15 miles northwest of Los Lunas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albuquerque, southwestern Rio Rancho, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, South Valley, Cabezon and North Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 133 and 162. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 212 and 228. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES At 156 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Valley, or near Albuquerque, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, southwestern Rio Rancho, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, South Valley, Cabezon and North Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 137 and 162. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 212 and 228. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cibola County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTY UNTIL NOON MDT At 1132 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Torreon Navajo Mission, or 27 miles south of Cuba, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Sandoval County. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 29 and 52.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 30 to 40 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.