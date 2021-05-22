Wind Advisory issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South and southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.alerts.weather.gov