newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fruitland, IA

Where's the cheapest gas in Fruitland?

Posted by 
Fruitland Digest
Fruitland Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAK87_0a89GHH500

(FRUITLAND, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Fruitland, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 4804 Grandview Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1111 Oregon St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.87.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fruitland Digest

Fruitland Digest

Fruitland, IA
2
Followers
33
Post
150
Views
ABOUT

With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Prices#Gas Prices#Sales#Ia#Shell#Gallon#Selling#Oregon St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Fruitland, IAPosted by
Fruitland Digest

Get hired! Job openings in and around Fruitland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fruitland: 1. Urgent Need - Virtual Sales Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 3. Life Insurance Agent; 4. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $3200 per week in IA; 5. Dollar General Driver up to $1582/week Mentors Top $115K/yr; 6. Nuclear Medicine Technician (Nuc Med) Travel Allied - $55.01/Hour $2200/Weekly; 7. Work from Home: Sales Professionals Needed!!! APPLY TODAY; 8. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time; 9. Diesel Mechanic; 10. Restaurant Assistant General Manager -Iowa City;
JobsPosted by
Fruitland Digest

A job on your schedule? These Fruitland positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Fruitland-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Final Expense, Mortgage Protection Specialist; 2. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time; 3. Inside Virtual Sales - Work from Home - Business Builder - Leadership - Insurance - Leave a Legacy; 4. Customer Relations Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 5. Registered Nurse - RN - Long Term Care - LTC; 6. Part Time Retail Merchandiser; 7. Part Time Sales Associate IC; 8. Shipping Receiving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 9. Sleep Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr;