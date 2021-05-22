Where's the cheapest gas in Fruitland?

(FRUITLAND, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Fruitland, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 4804 Grandview Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1111 Oregon St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.87.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.