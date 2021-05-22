newsbreak-logo
Dodd City, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Dodd City?

Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 2 days ago
(DODD CITY, TX) According to Dodd City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Brookshire's at 2228 Island Bayou Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2226 N Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dodd City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dodd City, TX
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dodd City, TXPosted by
Dodd City Times

Work remotely in Dodd City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 2. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - NO COLD CALLING - $100K; 3. Sales Representative - Remote - Part Time & Full Time Openings; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;
Dodd City, TXPosted by
Dodd City Times

Daily Weather Forecast For Dodd City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dodd City: Monday, May 24: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 25: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Dodd City, TXPosted by
Dodd City Times

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Dodd City

Check out these Dodd City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Magazine Merchandiser - Immediate Hire; 4. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 5. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Cake Decorator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$27/Hr; 9. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 10. Part-Time Merchandiser - Red Baron Pizza - 5-8 hours/week - Paris, TX - $14/hr.;
Dodd City, TXPosted by
Dodd City Times

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Dodd City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dodd City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - NO COLD CALLING - $100K; 4. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2952 per week in TX; 5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 6. EXPERIENCED NURSERY-PLANT PERSON; 7. Beverage Manager; 8. HR Admin; 9. Certified Medical Assistant Lead; 10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week;
Dodd City events coming soon
Dodd City Times

Dodd City events coming soon

1. Diana's Acrylic Pour Extravaganza!; 2. Kids in The Kitchen - Ages 8-10; 3. The Rockafellas Live at Powder Creek Pavilion; 4. Summer Forage Conference (In Person Registration); 5. Calvary Baptist Church of Bonham;
Dodd City, TXPosted by
Dodd City Times

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Dodd City require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Manufacturing Data Entry 2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $873 to $918/Week - Recent Grads Welcome 4. FedEx Delivery Driver 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $75,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 6. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Sherman) 7. Sales Associate - Manager in Training 8. Forklift Operator Trainee 9. Bather / Groomer Trainee
Dodd City, TXPosted by
Dodd City Times

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Dodd City

(DODD CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dodd City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
4-day forecast for Dodd City
Dodd City Times

4-day forecast for Dodd City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dodd City: Wednesday, May 12: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;