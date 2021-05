Richard “Dick” Jenkins, 74, of Norwalk, rode off into the eternal sunset on May 13, 2021. We are not sure if he took the tractor, jag or pickup, but we are sure he was greeted with open arms. Especially from his mother, Evelyn Jenkins (2015) and his father, Paul Jenkins (1953). He waited 68 years to see his father and we assume it was a very sweet reunion.