Cawood, KY

Cawood gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Cawood Today
 2 days ago
(CAWOOD, KY) According to Cawood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas N Go at 2346 Us-421. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Gas N Go at 2346 Us-421, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cawood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas N Go

2346 Us-421, Harlan
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cawood, KY
ABOUT

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

