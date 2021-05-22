Cawood gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CAWOOD, KY) According to Cawood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas N Go at 2346 Us-421. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Gas N Go at 2346 Us-421, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cawood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas N Go 2346 Us-421, Harlan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.