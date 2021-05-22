Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hartfield

(HARTFIELD, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Hartfield, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 11102 General Puller Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:07 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 11102 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ --

Exxon 5816 General Puller Hwy, Locust Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.95

Exxon 16624 General Puller Hwy, Deltaville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.