newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartfield, VA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hartfield

Posted by 
Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0a89G9IW00

(HARTFIELD, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Hartfield, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 11102 General Puller Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:07 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon

11102 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.65
$--

Exxon

5816 General Puller Hwy, Locust Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.95

Exxon

16624 General Puller Hwy, Deltaville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield, VA
3
Followers
33
Post
193
Views
ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Hartfield, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Exxon#Savings#Gas Change#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Hartfield, VARichmond.com

0 Route 33, Middlesex, VA 23071

Just under 10 Acres in Hartfield, centrally located between Urbanna and Deltaville and minutes from the Piankatank River Bridge. This property is zoned VC with tons of potential and possible uses as you see fit. Bring your sketch/site plans and come build your future dream home, setup your office or business, or simply use for recreational purposes. Property is partially cleared and already has a 60' x 80' building pad, 900' x 20' driveway with 2 culverts and 120' x 60' parking area, along with 2 approved drain fields on site and 4 bedroom certification letter. Don't miss this opportunity for your future development!
EconomyPosted by
Hartfield Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hartfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hartfield: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions; 2. Observation (OBS) Travel Nurse RN - $52.99/Hour $1908/Weekly; 3. Assistant Store Manager / Retail; 4. Mechanic; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 6. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. In-House Timeshare Sales Represetative; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $92,000/Year + $7,500-$12,000 Sign-On; 10. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver;