Tok News Beat

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tok

Posted by 
Tok News Beat
Tok News Beat
 2 days ago
(TOK, AK) Gas prices vary across in the Tok area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Vitus at 1313.2 Alaska Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at Vitus at 1313.2 Alaska Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tok area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.50 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Vitus

1313.2 Alaska Hwy, Tok
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.15
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:43 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Tok News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

