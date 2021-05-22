Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tok

(TOK, AK) Gas prices vary across in the Tok area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Vitus at 1313.2 Alaska Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at Vitus at 1313.2 Alaska Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tok area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.50 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Vitus 1313.2 Alaska Hwy, Tok

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:43 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.