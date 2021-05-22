newsbreak-logo
Rangeley, ME

This is the cheapest gas in Rangeley right now

Rangeley News Beat
Rangeley News Beat
 2 days ago
(RANGELEY, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Rangeley, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fabian at 2775 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.51 at Fabian at 2775 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 11:15 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fabian

2775 Main St, Rangeley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.51
$3.05

CITGO

2185 Main St, Rangeley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rangeley, ME
ABOUT

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

