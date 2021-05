With 18 weeks and 272 games, the 2021 NFL season will be the biggest in league history. It's no surprise, then, that this year's lineup is jam-packed with marquee matchups. Just the Week 1 slate alone offers a crop of big-time matchups: Buccaneers and Cowboys, Browns and Chiefs, Bills and Steelers. In other words, if you tune in on a Sunday, you're bound to find some good football. But if you're especially hungry for the best of the best, we've got you covered. Here are 10 absolutely must-see matchups on the 2021 schedule: