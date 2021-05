Ever since Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, we have been grateful for every glimpse we can get. For the most part, those have come from Zoom calls with charities, the occasional candid shot of them out and about, a public appearance or two and, of course, their high profile interviews with James Corden and Oprah Winfrey. Now, Harry is back as a producer and participant in The Me You Can't See, a hotly anticipated documentary about mental health. Here's what you need to know.