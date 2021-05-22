newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springer, NM

Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Springer

Posted by 
Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0a89FuIH00

(SPRINGER, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Springer, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at I-25. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Conoco at 919 Colbert Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

I-25, Springer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Springer Bulletin

Springer Bulletin

Springer, NM
1
Followers
21
Post
77
Views
ABOUT

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springer, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Chevron#Conoco#Gallon#Nm#I 25
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related