Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Springer

(SPRINGER, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Springer, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at I-25. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Conoco at 919 Colbert Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron I-25, Springer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.