Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Springer
(SPRINGER, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Springer, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at I-25. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Conoco at 919 Colbert Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.