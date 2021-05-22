Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dennis
(DENNIS, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dennis area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dollar General at 407 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Tish's One Stop at 1307 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dennis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.