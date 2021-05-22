newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dennis, MS

Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dennis

Posted by 
Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0a89FoF900

(DENNIS, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dennis area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dollar General at 407 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Tish's One Stop at 1307 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dennis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dennis Journal

Dennis Journal

Dennis, MS
6
Followers
33
Post
149
Views
ABOUT

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Dennis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Bargain Hunters#Sales#Gasbuddy Dollar General#Gallon#Savings#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related