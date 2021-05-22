newsbreak-logo
Take Tone, Sammy into your home

By Northeast Times
NorthEast Times
NorthEast Times
 3 days ago
Tone is ready for fun in the sun. This enthusiastic little guy loves snuggling up to his human friends. Tone greets everyone with a smile, loves to give hugs and will sit in your lap for ages. He loves toys, hiking and going on adventures. Think Tone might be the one for you? Email adopt@acctphilly.org. ••

NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

Philadelphia, PA
Big Max comes with a big smile, big energy, and a big love for toys that he can carry around in his mouth. He’s happy to get outside with you for a walk (with a toy, of course), or to lie down at your feet to relax. He’s 12 years old, but has the spirit of a younger pup. Big Max has met lots of other dogs at the Connecticut Humane Society and may enjoy a dog friend in his new home if they have a successful meet and greet first at CHS. And bonus—he knows some French! His past home taught him some commands in the language. He can live with kids 12 and up, would love a family with large dog experience, and looks forward to exercise time outside as the weather warms up. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.