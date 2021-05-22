newsbreak-logo
Arco, ID

This is the cheapest gas in Arco right now

Arco News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0a89Fh4400

(ARCO, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Arco area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 2437 Us-20. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.3 at Sinclair at 216 S Front St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Arco, ID
