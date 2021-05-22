newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

W.Va. Dems provide cover for Israeli crimes against humanity

Andover Townsman
 3 days ago

Montani Semper Liberi (Mountaineers are Always Free), at least that’s what we’re told. West Virginia Republicans led the crusade to pass HB 2933, legislation aimed to stifle free speech by penalizing businesses and public entities who boycott Israel in support of Palestinian human rights. Before the legislation was even adopted by the governor, Israeli police had already raided the Temple Mount at the start of Ramadan and blocked access to the Damascus Gate where Muslims would typically worship. The escalation by Israel furthered tensions which fueled the present 2021 Israel-Palestine crisis. This tension culminated in the eviction of Palestinians from the occupied Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, using flimsy legal arguments to ultimately violate international law.

www.register-herald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Israeli Government#Palestinians#Palestinian People#W Va#Dems#Israeli Police#Muslims#Democrat#Claiborne Hardware Co#Boycott Divestment#Arab#U N#The Mountain Party#The Green Party#Greens#Jewish#Hb 2933#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
Country
Palestine
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Josh Hawley Slams Dems Over 'Incendiary' Israel Rhetoric That's Fueling 'Violence Against Jews'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Monday that "incendiary rhetoric" from Democrats about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has fueled a surge of antisemitic attacks. Hawley plans to introduce a Senate resolution condemning what he says is antisemitic rhetoric coming from the left. During an appearance on Fox News, the senator reacted to President Joe Biden's Monday tweet condemning the "despicable" rise in antisemitic attacks, saying he was surprised the president "took this long" to address the issue. He suggested that other Democratic lawmakers who had spoken against Israeli government policies "contributed" to the recent rise in attacks.
Middle EastSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Demand an end to our complicity in Israeli war crimes

Here in the United States, we desperately need news coverage of Palestine that is centered from a marginalized perspective. As Israeli human rights group B’Tselem director Hagai El-Ad explains, the Israeli media is pushing a story of “Israel under attack,” rather than seeking to contextualize the current situation in Gaza.
MinoritiesRegister-Guard

What Black Americans and Palestinians share

“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”. No system of power maintains itself forever and the fight for freedom knows no borders. Such ideas are uniting Black Americans and Palestinians. Admittedly, their experiences are distinct, but the similarities are unmistakable.
PhotographyElle

The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Crisis in Photos

Freelance photojournalist Heidi Levine has been documenting the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians for more than 30 years. She's seen death, destruction, and displacement. But nothing, she says, compares to the “horrific events” happening in Gaza right now. The long-simmering crisis that boiled over again last week has quickly become...
Middle EastThe Guardian

US campuses become a growing front in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Pro-Palestinian students are increasingly visible at US colleges but face well-funded opposition from supporters of Israel. On 10 May, on a day in which Hamas launched rockets into Israel and Israel responded with strikes on Gaza as the Middle East descended into devastating violence, student leaders at the University of Michigan put out a statement on the crisis addressed to the campus community.
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Stop funding Israeli war crimes

Last Saturday, people from across Massachusetts gathered in Copley Square to demand an end to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians: the barrage on Gaza, the lynch-mob attacks, and the dispossession of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah. As we marched to the Israeli consulate in Boston, tens of thousands of protestors also took to the streets in cities across the country. It was the largest showing of solidarity with Palestine that I’ve ever seen in the US. The mounting pressure is essential: the US government is the largest foreign financier of Israeli war crimes.
MinoritiesConscious Life News

Palestinian Lives Matter: We Must Reject Crimes Against Humanity

I believe that all people share a common cause for basic freedoms. Yet whenever I speak out about the conflict between Israel and Palestine, I'm cautioned to “be careful”— that I'll only be able to have a fruitful dialogue by recognizing grievances on “both sides.”. Well, I recognize a few...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hundreds Peacefully Protest in Dallas Against Israeli-Palestinian Violence

Hundreds of people gathered in north Dallas Wednesday night to take a peaceful stand against the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants that’s been raging for days. On one side of Preston Road stood supporters of Israel. "The idea that there should even be a question of a civilian population...
Middle EastWorld Socialist Web Site

American imperialism is responsible for Israeli war crimes in Gaza

Around the world, millions of people are shocked and outraged at the brutal terror bombings, ethnic cleansing and communal violence being carried out by Israel, a US client state, against the people of Gaza. Two hundred and twenty-seven people, including 63 children, have been killed in Israel’s ten-day-long assault on...
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

AOC, Tlaib introduce resolution to halt weapons sale to Israel

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., announced Wednesday that they are introducing a House resolution to block an arms sale to Israel amid continued violence in the region. After the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration had approved a $735 million arms deal on Monday, there were...
Worldeminetra.com

Mob violence against Israeli Palestinians is fueled by a group of WhatsApp

Last Wednesday, a message appeared on a new WhatsApp channel called “Death to the Arabs.” The message urged the Israelis to participate in a large-scale street brawl against Israeli Palestinian citizens. Within hours, dozens of other new WhatsApp groups popped up with the same name and message variation. The group...