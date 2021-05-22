W.Va. Dems provide cover for Israeli crimes against humanity
Montani Semper Liberi (Mountaineers are Always Free), at least that’s what we’re told. West Virginia Republicans led the crusade to pass HB 2933, legislation aimed to stifle free speech by penalizing businesses and public entities who boycott Israel in support of Palestinian human rights. Before the legislation was even adopted by the governor, Israeli police had already raided the Temple Mount at the start of Ramadan and blocked access to the Damascus Gate where Muslims would typically worship. The escalation by Israel furthered tensions which fueled the present 2021 Israel-Palestine crisis. This tension culminated in the eviction of Palestinians from the occupied Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, using flimsy legal arguments to ultimately violate international law.www.register-herald.com