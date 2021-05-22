W.Va. Dems provide cover for Israeli crimes against humanity

Last Saturday, people from across Massachusetts gathered in Copley Square to demand an end to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians: the barrage on Gaza, the lynch-mob attacks, and the dispossession of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah. As we marched to the Israeli consulate in Boston, tens of thousands of protestors also took to the streets in cities across the country. It was the largest showing of solidarity with Palestine that I’ve ever seen in the US. The mounting pressure is essential: the US government is the largest foreign financier of Israeli war crimes.