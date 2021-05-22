This is the cheapest gas in Ness City right now

(NESS CITY, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Ness City, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 202 E Sycamore St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Conoco at 202 E Sycamore St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ness City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.