Ness City, KS

This is the cheapest gas in Ness City right now

Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
 2 days ago
(NESS CITY, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Ness City, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 202 E Sycamore St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Conoco at 202 E Sycamore St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ness City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

