Arlington Police Department Awarded Federal Grant for Mental Health Programs

Arlington Police Department's been awarded a grant from the U. S. Department of Justice to pay for a mental health program. Tim C. S go with a PD says the blue chip program provides confidential counseling and mental health services for free within the course of their job. Police officers see and experience. Ah, lot of things that over time can really weigh on you emotionally and mentally, and so we want to make sure that our officers are taking care of themselves or two Taken care of their own will knit. City of Arlington approved the department can use the $124,000 grant from the DOJ this week.