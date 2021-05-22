West Yellowstone gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Yellowstone area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 307 Firehole Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Conoco at 195 Firehole , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.20.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 195 Firehole , West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.49

Sinclair 300 Madison St, West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.49

Mobil 11 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.38 $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.