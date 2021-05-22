newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wells, NV

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wells

Posted by 
Wells Voice
Wells Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0a89FRtK00

(WELLS, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Wells, you could be saving up to $0.77 per gallon on gas.

Conoco at 145 Us-93 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 174 Us-93 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.06.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wells area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wells Voice

Wells Voice

Wells, NV
1
Followers
24
Post
142
Views
ABOUT

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wells, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Nv#Sinclair#Us 93 N#Conoco#Savings#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related