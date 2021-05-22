Rabun Gap gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RABUN GAP, GA) According to Rabun Gap gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N . Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.57 at BP at 110 Highway 441 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Ingles 176 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

BP 110 Highway 441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.57 $ 2.99

RaceTrac 401 Us 441 S, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.