Gas savings: The cheapest station in Parsonsfield

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) According to Parsonsfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

Village Variety at 27 Federal St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 45–115 Porter Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Village Variety 27 Federal St, Parsonsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 45–115 Porter Rd, Freedom

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.