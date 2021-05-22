newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parsonsfield, ME

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Parsonsfield

Posted by 
Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGeiC_0a89FKxT00

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) According to Parsonsfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

Village Variety at 27 Federal St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 45–115 Porter Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Village Variety

27 Federal St, Parsonsfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

45–115 Porter Rd, Freedom
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.34
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield, ME
2
Followers
33
Post
119
Views
ABOUT

With Parsonsfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parsonsfield, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Mobil#Village Variety#Savings#Gas Change#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...