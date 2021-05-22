Gas savings: The cheapest station in Parsonsfield
(PARSONSFIELD, ME) According to Parsonsfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.
Village Variety at 27 Federal St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 45–115 Porter Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.34
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.