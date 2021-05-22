Atkins gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ATKINS, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Atkins, you could be saving up to $0.78 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.63 at Valero at 1083 Va-16, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atkins area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.59
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.