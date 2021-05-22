newsbreak-logo
Deadwood, SD

Here’s the cheapest gas in Deadwood Saturday

Deadwood Daily
 2 days ago
(DEADWOOD, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Deadwood, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 128 Us-14A was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 402 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

