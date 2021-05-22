Panguitch gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(PANGUITCH, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Panguitch area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon.
Chevron at 10 E Center St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 10 E Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Panguitch area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.71
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$3.71
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.