Panguitch gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PANGUITCH, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Panguitch area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon.

Chevron at 10 E Center St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 10 E Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Panguitch area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 10 E Center St, Panguitch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.71 $ 3.49

Phillips 66 195 N Main St, Panguitch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.71 $ 3.49

Silver Eagle 575 E Center St, Panguitch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.71 $ 3.49

Silver Eagle 595 N Main St, Panguitch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.71 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.