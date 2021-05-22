newsbreak-logo
Panguitch, UT

Panguitch gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Panguitch Daily
 2 days ago
(PANGUITCH, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Panguitch area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon.

Chevron at 10 E Center St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 10 E Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Panguitch area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

10 E Center St, Panguitch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.71
$3.49

Phillips 66

195 N Main St, Panguitch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.71
$3.49

Silver Eagle

575 E Center St, Panguitch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$3.71
$3.49

Silver Eagle

595 N Main St, Panguitch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.71
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Panguitch, UT
ABOUT

With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

